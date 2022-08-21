Nur-Sultan Authorities Start Major Landscaping Work Near Small Taldykol Lake

NUR-SULTAN – The Nur-Sultan Akimat (city administration) announced plans to plant some 600 hardwood trees at an eco-park near Small Taldykol lake (Malyi Taldykol) on Aug. 28, following the residents’ long-running campaign to save the Taldykol lake network and green spaces from urban construction, reported the city administration’s press service.

An eco-park near the Small and Big Taldykol (Bolshoi Taldykol) lakes will be built to integrate the urban area with the capital’s park regions utilizing eco-urbanism principles. The first stage worth 1 billion tenge (US$2 million) is already underway. The city authorities promised to develop an eco-climate with vegetation and fauna.

The capital’s administration committed last year to enhancing the city’s ecological environment by planting 1 million trees in 2021 and closely supervising the progress of the Nur-Sultan – the City of Comfort urban plan.