Investors to Build New Tourist Center in Kazakh Capital

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the construction site of the new multifunctional tourist center in Nur-Sultan, reports the Prime Minister’s press office. The area is a part of the Nur-Sultan – New City special economic zone.

The total area of the complex is 2.6 million square meters with a building area of 333 hectares. Among the attractions of the complex is a large water park of 15,000 square meters, as well as playgrounds, parks, terraces, office and commercial real estate, hotels and social and housing infrastructure. The total cost of the project is expected to exceed $2.3 billion.

The first stage of the project consisting of 29 hectares is planned to be finished by the end of 2022. This will create 21,300 temporary and 2,000 permanent jobs.

The tourist complex is only one of many Nur-Sultan’s projects in the works. Akim (Mayor) of the capital, Altay Kulginov, also outlined the main steps of the city’s development plan on his official Instagram account.

Akim Kulginov noted that the capital has reached its 1.2 million population mark a decade earlier than was predicted back in 2010. Such rapid expansion requires sustainable measures to accommodate the growing population of Nur-Sultan.

Among the key components of the capital’s urban development are increasing the number of social facilities and state-subsidized housing, creation of a road network around the city and building more water and heating supply plants.

The city administration of Nur-Sultan plans to subsidize 10,000 apartments for social housing and build more bridges, schools, kindergartens and medical facilities by the end of the year.

Akim also noted that the implementation of the Nur-Sultan – the City of Comfort urban plan is underway, as well as the plan to improve the ecological situation in the city. 1 million trees are to be planted in Nur-Sultan in 2021 to alleviate the city’s climat conditions.

Two ecological parks will also be built in the Nur-Sultan area located near the Taldykol and Maibalyk lakes. The areas around the lakes will be landscaped to become attractive destinations for tourism and leisure. Akim Kulginov also reassured the public that the small Taldykol lake will be preserved and not drained.

“An increase in public spaces (parks, squares, boulevards) will help make the city truly more comfortable. The development of the capital is under the supervision of the country’s leadership,” said the mayor.