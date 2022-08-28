Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra Puts On Stunning Show in Ayusai Gorge

NUR-SULTAN – The open-air concert of the Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra gathered more than 500 guests in the Ayusai gorge, located in the Almaty Region on Aug. 20, reported Qazaq Geography’s press service.

The orchestra performed compositions of outstanding Kazakh and foreign composers including Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly, Dauletkerei Shygaiuly, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Georges Bizet, and Aram Khachaturian among other musicians.

The musicians finished the concert with a “Makhambet” kui (traditional musical composition) by Nurgisa Tlendiyev and dedicated this composition to Tengrinews.kz agency founder and public figure Batyr Kazybayev, who passed away on March 27 this year.

“Thank you very much for such a creative gift. The sound of folk instruments in open space and mountainous areas is amazing. We felt a connection with nature, music, and everything that happened was very natural and harmonious,” said one of the spectators Aidana Akhmetova.

According to orchestra conductor Abylai Tlepbergen, orchestra members agreed to play everyone’s favorite compositions on the slope of the mountains.

“We expressed our love and gratitude in music, because music awakens the best in us, unites and inspires us like nature,” added Tlepbergen.

The Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments was founded in 1933 in the city of Almaty as a dombra (a Kazakh traditional musical string instrument) ensemble and named after the great Kazakh composer and dombra player Kurmangazy in 1944.

A few days ago, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the construction of the Children’s Center for Creative Development named after Kurmangazy in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli during his Aug. 24 meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Ayusai Visitors Center located at Ile-Alatau National Park in the Almaty region published a video from the event on its Instagram account.