Kazakhstan to Build Children’s Creative Center Named After Kurmangazy in Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan will start the construction of the Children’s Center for Creative Development named after Kurmangazy next month in the city of Fizuli in Azerbaijan, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his official visit to Azerbaijan, reported the Akorda’s press service.

Tokayev noted that the center, reflecting the two countries’ friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support, will be a gift from the Kazakh people to Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his turn, expressed appreciation and confidence to President Tokayev that this center, named after Kurmangazy Sagyrbaev, a Kazakh composer and instrumentalist who helped to shape the Kazakh musical culture, will become a world-class creative platform for the children of the city of Fuzuli.

The two-storey building, with an area of 3,100 square meters, will accommodate 600 students. Robotics, 3D modeling, web design, photography, video shooting, singing, and music will be at the core of the center’s educational program. It will also include courses in crafts such as carpet weaving and ceramics, as well as sports and choreography.

The construction is scheduled to be completed in December next year.