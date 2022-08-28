Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon Winner Elena Rybakina Training Hard For US Open Tennis Championship (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina excited her Instagram followers with a video of her first workout in New York as a part of the preparation for the upcoming US Open Tennis Championship, reported Zakon.kz news agency.

Rybakina’s fans left lots of comments, wishing her luck and victory at the competition, which will be held from Aug. 23 to Sept. 11.

In early July, Rybakina triumphantly won the Wimbledon women’s singles final and performed later at three more Women Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments.