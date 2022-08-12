Kazakhstan Enters Green Zone as Epidemiological Situation Improves Nationwide

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has entered the low-risk green zone as the epidemiological situation improved across the country, according to the Aug. 12 matrix updated daily by the interdepartmental commission on the prevention and spread of coronavirus.

The commission reported 1,643 new daily COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan on Aug. 11. Most of them were registered in Almaty (191), Nur-Sultan (375), and the Karaganda Region (196).

All 17 regions throughout the country and the three cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent are at a lower risk.

On July 15, the commission updated the criteria for how it updates the matrix – the average daily incidence rate for seven days per 100,000 population was replaced by the daily rate of bed occupancy in hospitals per 100,000 population.

For the past two weeks, the epidemiological situation has been stabilizing in Almaty, while Nur-Sultan remained in the moderate-risk yellow zone and other regions in the green zone.

Only a month ago, Kazakhstan had a 3.2-fold spike in the number of COVID infections in one week and the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare intended to ramp up vaccination and prompt revaccination efforts, as well as to reintroduce restriction measures.