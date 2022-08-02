Epidemiological Situation Stable in Regions, as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Nur-Sultan, Says Healthcare Minister

NUR-SULTAN – Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Nur-Sultan, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat reported on the revised restrictive measures in all three zones at an Aug. 2 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

“In the green and yellow zones, restrictive measures are aimed at localizing the source of infection without restricting the activities of business facilities. … It is recommended to wear medical masks in public places and public transport,” the minister said.

Restriction measures will be implemented in two stages in the high-risk red zone. The first step requires the usage of face masks indoors and in all forms of transportation, without limiting company operations. In the second phase, the Ashyq mobile application will become obligatory in all public facilities.

Businesses will have to reduce mass events to 50 percent, educational institutions will introduce additional restrictions, as 30 percent of corporate employees will shift to remote work.

“The introduction of restrictive measures in the red zone directly depends on the commitment of business and the population to preventive measures. In Nur-Sultan, located in the yellow zone, mass events are held with a large number of people indoors. Recommendations for wearing face masks and social distance are ignored, which can lead to further spread of infection in the city,” the minister said.

Over the past week, the epidemiological situation has stabilized in Almaty. Nur-Sultan remains in the moderate-risk yellow zone, while other regions are in the green zone.