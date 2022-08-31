Kazakh Pop Star Dimash Kudaibergen Captivates Fans by Playing Drums (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen shared a video of playing the drum kit while rehearsing for his solo concert on his Instagram page on Aug. 29. Singer’s skills delighted his followers.

Kudaibergen’s solo concert will take place Sept. 23 at the Almaty Central Stadium. The artist has promised a vibrant, ultra-modern show in addition to performing hits and new songs.

On Aug. 27, Kudaibergen released a music video for his new song “Zhalyn” (Flame).