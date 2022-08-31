Kazakh Pop Star Dimash Kudaibergen Captivates Fans by Playing Drums (Video)

By Staff Report in Culture, Society on 31 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen shared a video of playing the drum kit while rehearsing for his solo concert on his Instagram page on Aug. 29. Singer’s skills delighted his followers.

A fragment from the video. Photo credit: Dimash Kudaibergen’s Instagram account

Kudaibergen’s solo concert will take place Sept. 23 at the Almaty Central Stadium. The artist has promised a vibrant, ultra-modern show in addition to performing hits and new songs.

On Aug. 27, Kudaibergen released a music video for his new song “Zhalyn” (Flame). 

 

