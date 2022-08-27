Kazakh Pop Singer Dimash Kudaibergen Premieres New Song

NUR-SULTAN – Dimash Kudaibergen, the world-renowned Kazakh singer, released a music video for his “Zhalyn” (Flame) song on Aug. 26, which he wrote with Kazakh composer Yedilzhan Gabbasov, reported the singer’s official website.

“I composed the song when I met Dimash back in 2020. I wrote the verse melody and showed an excerpt of the song to Dimash. Then he composed the chorus,” Gabbasov said.

Poet Nurzhan Askhatuly wrote the lyrics. According to him, the main message of the song is love intertwined with temper.

“Changing for someone is the same as losing yourself. You abandon your human nature and become someone very different. I believe we should try to understand and embrace everyone, no matter how different they are from us. That is the song’s main message,” Askhatuly said.

The video, which hit nearly 150,000 views on YouTube in the past 24 hours, was directed by Shyngyskhan Tazhikeyev.