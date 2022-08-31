Almaty to Host Exhibition in Memory of Muralist Vladimir Tverdokhlebov

NUR-SULTAN – The Winter Garden in the National Academy of Science in Almaty will host an exhibition in the memory of monumental artist Vladimir Tverdokhlebov, who passed away on July 26, the artist’s daughter, Anara Forrester, wrote on her Facebook page.

Tverdokhlebov decorated the Academy of Sciences building in the early 1980s, which still has his mosaics – Roman and the only example of Florentine-style work in Kazakhstan, a stained-glass window constructed of colorful cast glass, and as recently discovered, tapestries. Visitors to the exhibition will have a rare opportunity to witness previously unseen artworks, mosaics, and stained glass windows.

Tverdokhlebov, Kazakhstan’s Honored Artist, is a founder of the country’s monumental art and the author of several landmark works. His fountain “The Oriental Calendar” and mosaic “Silk Road” have become symbols of Almaty. Many of Tverdokhlebov’s tapestries, mosaics, and oil and watercolor works are in public and private collections worldwide.