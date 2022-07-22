Three COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh people now have access to three COVID-19 vaccines including the QazVac, Sinopharm, and Pfizer vaccines, reported Roza Kozhapova, the head of the department for epidemiological monitoring of infectious diseases of the Kazakh Health Ministry at a July 22 Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing.

The COVID-19 vaccination and revaccination effort are ongoing across the country. Some 1.6 million doses of vaccine are available for citizens in the vaccination centers.

“There are three vaccines against COVID-19 – QazVac, Sinopharm, and Pfizer that are available in the country. Vaccines QazVac and Sinopharm are used for revaccination,” said Kozhapova.

There are 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccines in the country and nearly 10,000 people get a vaccine every day.

More than 80 percent of the eligible adult population, which is 56 percent of the total population have received COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Kozhapova reminded the public about the need to take a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in late May, with 55 percent of the population having received it as of today.

The day before, the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan entered the moderate risk yellow zone on the coronavirus infection map, as over the past two weeks, from July 6 to July 19, the number of coronavirus infections has soared up to 3,970 cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov tasked the akimats (city administration) to carry out inspections of healthcare facilities in all regions of the country, to intensify work on vaccination and timely revaccination of the population, as well as to ensure compliance with the sanitary and disinfection standards at enterprises.