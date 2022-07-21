Nur-Sultan Enters COVID-19 Moderate Risk Yellow Zone as Daily Infections Surpass 600

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan was included in the moderate risk yellow zone on the coronavirus infection map on July 21, as COVID-19 cases surged in the past two weeks.

Over the past day, 642 people were infected with COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan with 2,257 coronavirus infections registered in Kazakhstan.

“The epidemiological situation in the city has deteriorated and remains tense. Some 414 cases were recorded in two weeks from June 22 to July 5. However, over the next two weeks, from July 6 to July 19, the number of COVID-19 cases has soared to 3,970 infections,” said Nur-Sultan’s Chief State Sanitary Doctor Sarhat Beisenova.

Moderate risk yellow zone implies tightened measures including wearing a mask indoors and limits on public events.