Red Book Pink Flamingos Camping Near Lake Karakol Once Again Amaze Instagram Users (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh blogger from Aktau Nurken Tazhibay pleased Instagram users with a fascinating video of Red Book listed flamingos crossing Lake Karakol in the Mangystau Region in late June, reports Zakon.kz agency.

Tazhibay’s followers noted how “beautiful these birds are.”

Flamingos are the rarest birds in the country and among the three existing species globally, pink flamingos only live in Kazakhstan’s Akmola and Mangystau Regions. The largest population of these birds inhabits Lake Tengiz located in Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve.

Earlier in February, birds were captured on camera near Lake Karakol two months ahead of schedule.

The video posted by Nurken Tazhibay on his Instagram page.