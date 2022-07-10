l  r

Red Book Pink Flamingos Camping Near Lake Karakol Once Again Amaze Instagram Users (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Society on 10 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh blogger from Aktau Nurken Tazhibay pleased Instagram users with a fascinating video of Red Book listed flamingos crossing Lake Karakol in the Mangystau Region in late June, reports Zakon.kz agency.

Pink flamingo are included in country’s Red Book as endangered species. Photo credit: tengritravel.kz. Click to see the map in full size

Tazhibay’s followers noted how “beautiful these birds are.”

Flamingos are the rarest birds in the country and among the three existing species globally, pink flamingos only live in Kazakhstan’s Akmola and Mangystau Regions. The largest population of these birds inhabits Lake Tengiz located in Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve. 

Earlier in February, birds were captured on camera near Lake Karakol two months ahead of schedule. 

The video posted by Nurken Tazhibay on his Instagram page. 

