Kazakh Capital Sees Four-Fold Population Growth Over Past 24 Years

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Nur-Sultan on 7 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN  – The population of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan has increased almost four-fold to 1,262,000 people since the city was officially presented as the country’s capital at the international level in 1998, according to the Bureau of National statistics. 

Kazakhstan’s population reached 19.12 million people as of early 2022. Photo credit: total.kz

Twenty-four years ago, 326,000 people lived in Akmola, the former name of the Kazakh capital. The city, which celebrated its 24th anniversary on July 6, has tried several names, including Akmolinsk, Tselinograd, Akmola, and Astana. 

The number of women in Nur-Sultan is still as high as before. At present, there are 657,000 women (52 percent) and 605,000 men (48 percent) in comparison with 174,000 women and 152,000 men, who lived in the city in 1998.

In 1998, 3,400 children were born in the capital, while 31,000 children were born in 2021. The birth rate increased from 11 to 25.9 per 1,000 people.

