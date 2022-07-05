Kazakh Capital Ready to Celebrate Its 24th Anniversary

NUR-SULTAN – The capital akimat (city administration) has prepared festive events to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Nur-Sultan on July 6, reported the akimat’s press service. The city has been the capital of Kazakhstan since 1997 and the official international presentation took place in 1998.

Nur-Sultan, known as Astana before March 2019, is home to over 1.1 million people, according to the latest data. Since becoming the capital of the country, Nur-Sultan has become a political, economic, and cultural center of independent Kazakhstan, as well as a major center of diplomacy, peacemaking, and international development. The city’s gross regional product grew 303-fold reaching 8.4 trillion tenge (US$17.9 billion) in 2021.

Capital Day is one of the most festive events attracting citizens from different parts of the country to the city. Over the past two years, the pandemic grounded all festivities, but this year the events are finally in-person.

The celebration kicked off on June 28, when ethno ensemble Korkyt performed the Omir Dastan concert dedicated to Kazakh composer Ermurat Usenov at the Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic, Gulnazym Umirzak artist’s exhibition in Zhastar theater and Altynbek Yermukhan designer’s fashion show.

On July 1, a concert dedicated to prominent Kazakh pop singer Batyrkhan Shukenov, who passed away in 2015, took place in the capital’s amphitheater. Two days later, city residents celebrated National Dombra Day at Independence Square.

On July 4, local artists and creative ensembles invited citizens to the Astanamnyn Tan Samaly (Breeze of my capital) festive concert at the amphitheater.

Starting from July 1, Landscapes of the Capital art exhibition, which includes several expositions on different dates, has been on display at Atameken ethno-memorial complex. It will last through July 6.

The urban culture festival named Mereke Street (festive street) will be held in Central Park from July 4 to July 6, while Azil Alemi (the world of humor) comedy evening is to take place in the concert hall of the Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic on July 5. On the same day, Astana Opera House will present Shopeniana and Scheherazade ballet performances.

Nur Sultan Cup streetball tournament will be held at the Colosseum sports area on July 5-6 and Astana Ballet Theater is set to premiere its Orpheus and Eurydice ballet on July 5-9.

On Capital Day, Elorda Tolqyny sports competition will take place in the Triathlon Park, while other athletes will compete for the Capital Cup in baiga (horse race for middle distances) at the Kazanat racetrack.

In the evening, Dalam Menin (my field) concert dedicated to the Dos-Mukasan musical band will be organized in the Kazakhconcert hall named after Roza Baglanova, while the Halykpen Birge (together with people) open-air concert will gather city residents and guests at the parking of Astana Arena stadium.

On July 8, Love You, My Capital concert will take place in the amphitheater and the 12-hour open-air concert titled You Fest will be held near Barys Arena.

View of the Baiterek monument, which serves as an observation tower in Nur-Sultan. Photo credit: bolashaq.edu.kz