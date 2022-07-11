Astana Hub and Google for Startups Silkway Accelerator Program Announces Its First Cohort of Startups

NUR-SULTAN – Fifteen promising startups will fine-tune their projects under the Silkway Accelerator program launched by the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups and Google for Startups (GfS), reports the Astana Hub’s press service.

Fifteen startups that are at the Product/Market Fit stage will participate in the three-month acceleration program in an offline format in Nur-Sultan. Entrepreneurs will receive free access to master classes and mentoring from top Google experts. Additionally, they will be assisted in setting up efficient business processes, scaling, and preparing for investments.

The following companies entered the list of participants – CTOgram, Citix FocusED, Naimi.kz, Parqour, Smoothly, beyne.ai, RELOG, UvU, Smart Portfolio, iDos Games, Fibo Cloud, tripsome, zypl.ai, and NBFitness.

In total, 330 applications were received from tech startups from Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan and Mongolia. The projects were evaluated by a commission, which included experts from the participating countries and representatives of Google Developers.

This year, two cohorts of acceleration programs will be held in partnership with GfS, which was launched by Google in 2011. To date, the program is represented in 60 countries, and 29,000 unique startups have completed it.