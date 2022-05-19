Kazakhstan Becomes First Central Asian Country to Partner With Google For Startup Accelerator Program

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups will launch an accelerator program for startups from Central Asian countries, Azerbaijan and Mongolia with Google for Startups (GfS) this month, reports the Astana Hub’s press service. This makes Kazakhstan the first Central Asian country among GfS’s 75 partners around the world.

Up to 15 startups that are at the Product/Market Fit stage will be able to participate in the three-month acceleration program in an offline format in the Kazakh capital after passing two qualifying stages. Entrepreneurs will be assisted in setting up efficient business processes, scaling, and preparing for investments. This year two cohorts of acceleration programs will be held in partnership with GfS.

“This cooperation has a great significance for startups from the listed countries as it would make it easier for them to expand and enter a foreign market. As for Astana Hub, more people will learn about us and our programs,” said Program Supervisor and Director of Business Programs Office at Astana Hub Aigerim Zharkyn in an interview with The Astana Times.

As part of the partnership, GfS will offer one-to-one mentoring, access to its content including workshops by Google experts, and support for strong cases on its platform and social networks.

GfS was launched by Google in 2011. To date, the program is represented in 60 countries, and 29,000 unique startups completed it.