Altyn Emel and Sairam-Ugam National Park Capture Snow Leopards on Video

NUR-SULTAN – Snow leopards were caught on camera in the Altyn Emel National Park in the Almaty Region and the Sairam-Ugam National Park in the Turkistan Region, reported the press service of Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources on July 28.

At present, nearly 140-180 leopards inhabit nine specially protected natural areas of the country.

The animal is included in the Red Book of Kazakhstan and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. It is considered to be an endangered species in all 12 countries where it lives.

A month earlier, Kolsai Lakes National Park’s press service published video fragments depicting the snow leopards’ journey around the park over the last two years.

Snow leopards in the Sairam-Ugam National Park in the Turkistan Region.

Snow leopards in the Altyn Emel National Park in the Almaty Region.