l  r

Kolsai Lakes National Park Reviews Snow Leopard’s Appearance on Camera Over Past Two Years (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Society on 24 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Such a powerful and graceful wild animal as the snow leopard, which is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan as an endangered species, always causes a wave of joy when it appears on the camera.

The snow leopard was caught on camera in Altyn Emel National Park. Photo credit: Arman Kashkinbekov. Click to see the map in full size

In late June, the employees of Kolsai Lakes National Park located in the Almaty Region published a video consisting of several scenes with leopards in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier, Snow Leopard Foundation Director Arman Kashkinbekov shared unique photos of the snow leopard, which was shot at a distance of 50 meters in Altyn Emel National Park in the Almaty region.

Another picture of the animal in Altyn Emel National Park located in the Almaty Region. Photo credit: Arman Kashkinbekov

In Kazakhstan, the irbis, another name for the snow leopard, inhabits the Tien Shan Mountains, Dzhungarsky Alatau Mountains, Saur, and Tarbagatai Mountains within East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan Regions.

The video was published by press service of Kolsai Lakes National Park on Facebook.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia
View More in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia »