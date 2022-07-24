Kolsai Lakes National Park Reviews Snow Leopard’s Appearance on Camera Over Past Two Years (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Such a powerful and graceful wild animal as the snow leopard, which is listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan as an endangered species, always causes a wave of joy when it appears on the camera.

In late June, the employees of Kolsai Lakes National Park located in the Almaty Region published a video consisting of several scenes with leopards in 2021 and 2022.

Earlier, Snow Leopard Foundation Director Arman Kashkinbekov shared unique photos of the snow leopard, which was shot at a distance of 50 meters in Altyn Emel National Park in the Almaty region.

In Kazakhstan, the irbis, another name for the snow leopard, inhabits the Tien Shan Mountains, Dzhungarsky Alatau Mountains, Saur, and Tarbagatai Mountains within East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan Regions.

The video was published by press service of Kolsai Lakes National Park on Facebook.