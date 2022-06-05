Voting at Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum is Over With 68.44 Percent Turnout

NUR-SULTAN – Voting at the national referendum on constitutional amendments has finished with 68.44 percent voter turnout as polling stations close across Kazakhstan by 10 p.m. reported the Central Referendum Commission (CRC). Voting is still underway in 25 polling stations abroad.

More than eight million Kazakh citizens cast their votes on the constitutional amendments.

Turnouts varied across the country and within cities. The Turkistan Region led the turnout being the only region where voters’ participation exceeded 80 percent (80.66 percent).

Based on the polling turnout statistics, eight more regions and Shymkent city had over 70 percent turnouts: Kyzylorda Region (79.89 percent), East Kazakhstan Region (77.49 percent), Karagandy Region (77.39 percent), Pavlodar Region (75.53 percent), North Kazakhstan Region (75.49 percent), Akmola Region (73.81 percent), and Almaty Region (72.83).

Over half of Nur-Sultan residents who have the right to vote cast their ballots at the polling stations (57.06 percent). The Almaty polls remained relatively quiet with the lowest turnover in the country (33.3 percent). 72.53 percent of eligible voters attended the referendum in Shymkent.

The CRC began counting the votes and the early results will be announced during the briefing on June 6.

International observers at the polling stations have witnessed high voter turnout and reported no significant violations.

Amendments to the Constitution shall be adopted if more than half of the citizens who had cast their ballots, voted in favor of the amendments in no less than two-thirds of the regions, cities of national significance and the capital.

The referendum was considered valid in the afternoon by 2 p.m. as the turnout threshold of over 50 percent has been reached.