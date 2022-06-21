TikTok Expands its Activities in Kazakhstan, Provides New Opportunities for Creators

NUR-SULTAN – TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, presented the TikTok For Business platform, which helps overcome business challenges, while revealing the creative potential of brands and an alternative approach to marketing at the June 15 press conference in Almaty, reports the company’s press service. The new platform is expected to open new opportunities for Kazakhstan’s creative industries.

TikTok for Business offers tools for business promotion of any scale and industry: from large international and local companies to small and medium-sized businesses, from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to video game development.

To date, more than seven million Kazakh people use TikTok as a platform to watch and create short videos.

“The unique feature of the platform is that it allows businesses not only to deliver advertising messages to the audience, but brands can win users’ trust and love by interacting with them in the same language. A wide range of TikTok for Business tools helps to achieve any goal: from bringing a new product to the market to increasing sales,” said TikTok General Manager of Global Business Solutions in Eastern Europe Anastasiys Panina during the press conference.

Panina noted that the creation and development of a user account is an accessible way to promote a brand for entrepreneurs with any budget. Brands should follow trends, and create their own content, using popular tracks and memes, so that these actions will ensure organic growth of subscribers.

Earlier, representatives of TikTok announced their intention to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan in several areas this year. Some projects have been implemented so far, including #StudyinTikTokKazakhstan, which was launched in May to inspire talented content creators to make educational videos, and the #TravelKazakhstan contest aimed at drawing attention to domestic tourism and inspiring the TikTok community to come up with ideas for traveling around Kazakhstan this summer.

TikTok recently launched a talent development program to gather and train platform’s creators in Kazakhstan.