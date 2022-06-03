l  r

TikTok is Set to Boost Cooperation With Kazakhstan

By Dana Omirgazy in Culture on 3 June 2022

NUR-SULTAN – TikTok, a short-form video hosting service, seeks to promote its cultural and informational content in Kazakhstan including the promotion of theaters and museums. This was announced during the meeting of Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Almas Aidarov with General Director of TikTok Rus Serguei Sokolov in Nur-Sultan, reported the press service of the Kazakh Invest company.

The TikTok delegation with Aidarov. Photo credit: Kazakh Invest Company

The TikTok delegation visited Kazakhstan to discuss prospects related to projects in the field of education, culture, tourism and other issues related to platform development in the country.

Aidarov proposed to establish a representative office of the company in Kazakhstan and expressed support for the company’s initiatives.

