Pope Francis Hopes to Meet with Patriarch Kirill at Interreligious Congress in Kazakhstan in September

NUR-SULTAN – Pope Francis expressed hope to meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill at the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled for Sept. 14-15 in Nur-Sultan. This was announced in Pope Francis’s interview with the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica published on June 14.

“We were supposed to meet on June 14 in Jerusalem,” Pope Francis said. But due to the situation in Ukraine, it was agreed to postpone the meeting to a later date.

Earlier, Pope Francis reaffirmed his intention to attend the interreligious event in Kazakhstan, saying that Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner of the Vatican in Central Asia.

This April, Pope Francis also had talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev via videoconference to discuss the agenda of the upcoming congress.