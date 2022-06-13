More Kazakh People Traveling Overseas in First Half of 2022 As Restrictions Ease

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan observes an increase in the number of people traveling overseas by nearly 60 percent in the first half of 2022 compared to last year, according to the Bureau of National Statistics. The number of Kazakhs traveling abroad is 845,200.

The number of foreign tourists visiting the country reached 293,200 people and increased by 34.3 percent compared to last year.

Domestic tourism increased by 21.6 percent amounting to over 1.131,000 people.

The number of tourist accommodation in the country is numbered at 3,756 facilities and 80,983 rooms. The volume of services in the hospitality sector, without accounting for restaurant services, has also increased by 25.7 percent.

Earlier, it was announced that proof of vaccination status and COVID-19 PCR tests for Kazakh and foreign citizens entering Kazakhstan are not required from June 8th onwards.

Kazakhstan has resumed a visa-free regime for foreign nationals of 74 countries and lifted restrictions for Kazakh citizens, stateless persons and foreigners on crossing the state border at land checkpoints with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.