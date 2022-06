NUR-SULTAN – Proof of vaccination status and COVID-19 PCR tests for the Kazakh and foreign citizens for entering Kazakhstan are not required since June 8, reported the Prime Minister’s Office.



The Interdepartmental Commission made the decision to cancel requirements due to the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the country and worldwide.

The work of temporarily closed vehicle checkpoints on certain sections of the state border of Kazakhstan in seven regions has also been lifted.