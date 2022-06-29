Kazakhstan’s National Air Carrier Resumes On-Line Registration, Flight Schedules to China Announced

NUR-SULTAN – Air Astana has resumed online check-in for certain international flights via mobile app and company’s website, reported the airline’s press service.

The service with the possibility of printing a boarding pass is available for flights from Kazakhstan to Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, Malé, Podgorica, Tbilisi, Batumi, Tashkent and Bishkek, and flights from Amsterdam, London, Istanbul, Iraklion, Dubai, Delhi, Tbilisi, Baku, Dushanbe, Tashkent and Bishkek to Kazakhstan. Passengers without a printed boarding pass will be able to travel from Kazakhstan to Heraklion and from Male, Bodrum and Antalya to Kazakhstan.

Passengers can also go on board with a mobile boarding pass for domestic flights from Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, Kyzylorda and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Air Astana airline is also expected to resume Almaty-Chengdu flights on Fridays from July 1 and one additional flight will be operated from July 7 on Boeing-767 and А321 NЕО airliners as the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan recently announced the relaunching of air travel between the countries.

China Southern Airlines, for its part, will operate Almaty-Urumqi flights on Fridays from July 1 on Boeing-737 and Boeing-787 aircrafts.

Apart from new requirements for foreign citizens entering the country, which were recently presented by the Chinese government, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China reported that self-isolation time for foreigners coming from abroad has been reduced from 14 to seven days, followed by three days of home health surveillance.