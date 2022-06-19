Camera Trap in Almaty Region Spots Siberian Goats (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – A herd of Siberian ibex goats – one of the largest and most heavily built goats, was spotted by a camera trap near the watering hole in the Altyn Emel National Park of the Almaty region, the park’s press service reported on June 14.

The video reveals a herd of large Siberian ibexes with the so-called trophy horns.

“Siberian ibexes have been inhabiting the Sholak, Degeres and Matai mountains of the national park since ancient times. As of 2021, there were 2,800 goats of this species,” reads the park’s official Instagram.

Earlier, the national park released footage of a snow leopard and Himalayan brown bear, listed in the Red Book of Kazakhstan.