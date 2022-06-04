Red Book Himalayan Brown Bear Shows Up on Camera in Altyn Emel National Park

NUR-SULTAN – A camera trap captured rare footage of the Himalayan brown bear

walking through the protected area of the Altyn Emel National Park in the Almaty Region on June 2, reported the park’s press service. The animal is listed in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of Endangered Species.

“Further monitoring is expected to be continued,” according to the park’s press service.

The Himalayan brown bear, whose population is reducing every year, inhabits the Tien Shan Mountains and the Dzungarian Alatau mountain range.

Earlier in April, a Turkistan lynx was caught on camera at the same location.