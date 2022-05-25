Procedure Explained for Kazakh Citizens Voting Abroad in June 5 National Referendum on Constitutional Amendments

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh citizens living or traveling in 52 countries will be able to participate in a June 5 national referendum to vote on amendments to 33 articles of the Constitution, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sixty-five election commissions, where Kazakh citizens may apply to participate in the referendum, have been created at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions.

Earlier on April 29, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold a constitutional referendum during the annual session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. The last referendum took place in 1995 when the current Constitution was adopted.