President Tokayev Introduces Three New Regions in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to introduce three new regions – Abai Region, Ulytau Region, and Zhetisu Region – as well as to relocate the administrative center of the Almaty region from Taldykorgan to Konayev (prev. Kapshagai) on May 4.

The administrative-territorial changes were first proposed by the President during his address to the nation on March 16 in an effort to “optimize public administration, simplify commuting to and from the regional center, and better regulate internal migration.”

“The creation of a separate region has not only economic, but also spiritual and cultural significance,” said the President in his remarks.

The Abai region will form by separating eight districts and the cities of Semei and Kurchatov from the East Kazakhstan region. Semei city will be given the status of an administrative center of the region.

“We must restore historical justice and revive this sacred land which gave our nation many great sons of our people,” said President Tokayev referring to the Abai region which is the homeland of the great Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev, along with poet Shakarim Kudayberdyuly, and the writer Mukhtar Auezov.

The Ulytau region being located “at the heart of Kazakhstan’s great spaces,” has enormous tourism potential, said President Tokayev. Carving it out as a new region will help fulfill its production and logistics capabilities.

The Ulytau region will include Zhanaarka, Ulytau districts, the cities of Zhezkazgan, Karazhal, and Satpayev, which were previously part of the Karaganda region. Zhezkazgan city will be the administrative center of the region.

The third Zhetisu region will be formed by splitting the Almaty region. Eight districts and the cities of Taldykorgan and Tekeli will be part of the new Zhetisu region with its administrative center in Konayev city.

Earlier on May 3, President Tokayev also signed a decree on renaming Kapshagai town in the Almaty region to Konayev.

“Kapshagai town is closely connected with Dinmukhamed Konayev, an outstanding personality in the history of our people,” said President Tokayev during the address to the nation. Konayev is a Kazakh Soviet-era politician who headed the Kazakh SSR from 1964 to 1986.

“We will continue to strengthen our national identity by returning the original geographical names and reviving the memory of our great figures,” added Tokayev.

The decree will be effective on June 8, 2022.