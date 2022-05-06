Domestic, International Air Traffic In Kazakhstan Sees Significant Increase This Year

NUR-SULTAN – The number of passengers boarded by Kazakh airlines has increased by five percent compared to the same three-month quarter in 2021, according to the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

Domestic airlines have carried 1.5 million people within the country and 500,000 people on international flights from January-March of 2022. Kazakhstan’s national carrier, Air Astana, carried approximately 800,000 people, while FlyArystan and SCAT airlines carried nearly 500,000 passengers.

To date, five Kazakh airlines operate 613 domestic flights on 57 routes per week. A total of 319 international flights are operated to 24 countries on 77 routes a week.

As of April 26, the press service of Air Astana airline reported that it will launch Almaty-London flights twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays on Airbus A321LR aircraft starting May 12. In addition, it will launch Almaty-Bodrum flights on Tuesdays and Fridays starting May 27.

More flights are expected to be opened between Kazakhstan and European Union countries soon, reported the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development based on the outcome of a recent meeting between a Kazakh delegation with representatives of the EU Commission’s department for mobility and transport.

Previously, a number of foreign countries announced plans to resume air travel with Kazakhstan.

South Korea and Kazakhstan renewed their agreement on mutual abolition of visa requirements for Kazakh citizens on April 1, which was suspended due to the pandemic. Citizens of the country will be able to enter South Korea without visas for a period no longer than 30 days.