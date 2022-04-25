Kazakhstan Will Launch Direct Flights with Italy, Increases Air Travel with Belarus, Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN – Italy’s private airline NEOS plans to launch Milan-Almaty-Milan direct flights with a frequency of two flights a week starting June 12, reported Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

The flights will operate on Mondays and Thursdays on Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

Apart from NEOS, the Mongolian Hunnu Air carrier opened direct flights between the cities of Almaty and Ulan Bator to strengthen trade and economic cooperation with tourism and business partnerships between the countries, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development on March 16. The flights are operated on Wednesdays on Е-190 aircraft.

Recently, Tajikistan and Belarus announced that they plan to increase air travel with Kazakhstan.

Tajik Somon Air airline plans to increase flights between Dushanbe and Almaty from once to twice a week on Boeing 737 from April 25, while Kazakhstan’s national carrier Air Astana plans to increase flights between the same cities from once to thrice weekly from May 1 and from three times to four times a week starting June 1.

Belarussian Belavia airline plans to increase flights between Minsk and Nur-Sultan from five times to seven times per week and flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan from three times to seven times per week on EMB 190 and EMB 170 aircrafts with Boeing 737’s as well.

Starting April 26, Kazakh carrier Qazaq Air will resume Atyrau-Astrakhan flights with a frequency of twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays on Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

Earlier on April 20, Iranian Kish Air airline resumed Tehran-Almaty and Gorgan-Aktau regular flights with a frequency of one flight per week on both routes. The flights between Tehran and Almaty are operated on Thursdays, while flights between Gorgan and Aktau are operated on Wednesdays.