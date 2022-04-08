University of Arizona Campus in Kazakhstan Prepares To Welcome First Students In September

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov instructed government officials to approve the enrollment of the first students to the University of Arizona campus in Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University in September this year during a meeting with the delegation from the University of Arizona, reported the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister on April 7.

Earlier in 2021, the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science and the University of Arizona signed a memorandum of cooperation. As part of the partnership, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University will develop educational programs based on the University of Arizona’s model.

The Petropavlovsk-based Kazakh university plans to invite leading foreign and local professors to carry out advanced scientific research and implement international projects.

Students of Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University will be able to receive degrees from both universities as part of the dual degree program as well as participate in the academic mobility program.

Established in 1885, the University of Arizona is a public land-grant research university. It is classified in the R1 category: Doctoral Universities – Very High Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education system.

Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University, which was established in 1937, is named after famous Kazakh historian Manash Kozybayev and provides multidisciplinary education. It was placed 11th in a 2020 national ranking of the best technical universities of Kazakhstan.