Kazakh Students Now Have Opportunity to Receive Kazakh and US Diplomas

NUR-SULTAN – The students of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University will be able to obtain a diploma from the University of Arizona while studying in Kazakhstan, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

During the visit of the delegation from the University of Arizona to Kazakhstan, a memorandum was signed between the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science and the University of Arizona. North Kazakhstan University will adopt the experience of an American university with more than two centuries of history. American teachers will share their teaching technologies with their Kazakh colleagues, which are aimed at developing students’ research skills.

The University of Arizona will provide students and teachers access to its digital library and educational resources. In addition, the University of Arizona will send its teachers to the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University to exchange experience. Since classes will be held in English, the university will have a preparatory department – the foundation.

“Joint scientific groups will be created among Kazakh and American scientists. They will work in traditional areas for the northern region, such as agricultural technologies and engineering technologies. The history of the University of Arizona dates back more than two centuries; now the university occupies a leading position in the Times (Times Higher Education World University Rankings) rating. The university is known for its achievements in medicine, physics and astronomy. Students are currently busy creating a telescope that will transmit images of volcanoes on Mars and mountains on the Moon, and are working very closely with NASA. Joint cooperation is a big breakthrough in the field of higher education,” said Yerlan Shulanov, the Chairman of the Management Board, Rector of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an online meeting with the delegation of the University of Arizona to discuss strategic partnership between the University of Arizona and domestic universities, scientific and academic development. The President said that the expansion of contacts with the world’s leading universities will allow Kazakh universities to increase their academic and research potential.