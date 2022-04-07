Kazakhstan to Lift Restrictions at Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan Next Week

NUR-SULTAN – Starting April 11, Kazakhstan will lift restrictions on the crossing of the state border at land checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan, reports the Kazakh Prime Minister’s press service.

The decision was made by the interdepartmental commission on the prevention and spread of coronavirus during their meeting on Wednesday. Explaining their decision, the commission cited the stabilization of the epidemiological situation. All restrictions on crossing the state border by air were also lifted.

The requirement to present a PCR test result or a vaccination passport, however, remains.

The decision comes only after the epidemiological situation has significantly stabilized. Daily incidence rates range between 15 and 20 cases, while the full vaccination coverage reached nearly 9.2 million people.

On March 24, Kazakhstan also lifted some of the major coronavirus restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of masks.