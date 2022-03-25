Kazakhstan Lifts Some COVID-19 Restrictions as Epidemiological Situation Stabilizes

NUR-SULTAN – Masks are no longer required indoors in Kazakhstan due to the stabilization of the epidemiological situation in the country, reported the Prime Minister’s Office on March 24.

As of March 25, all the regions are in the low-risk green zone. No regions remain in the red and yellow zones.

The Interdepartmental Commission on the prevention and spread of coronavirus announced plans to ease the restrictions but recommends wearing masks in hospital, crowded places, and public transport.

The list of people who can receive a Pfizer vaccine has also been expanded. It includes persons who wish to receive preventive vaccination, persons receiving re-vaccination to travel abroad, persons completing a vaccination course started abroad. A Pfizer vaccine is available for revaccination along with the Russian Sputnik V, the locally developed QazVac, the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Overall, 9.4 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 9.1 million people have received the full vaccination course as of March 24.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said that vaccination and revaccination are one of the main conditions for a stable epidemiological situation in the country during the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on March 24. Tugzhanov instructed the authorities to continue monitoring the vaccination campaign and addressing the citizens’ questions.

It is also reported that Russia’s land borders have reopened to Kazakh and Mongolian citizens from March 30, according to TASS. “The operational headquarters for the prevention and spread of coronavirus have lifted restrictions on arrival of the Kazakh citizens to Russia and on departure of Russian citizens to Kazakhstan through the Russian-Kazakh border, as well as citizens of Mongolia to Russia and citizens of Russia to Mongolia through the Russian-Mongolian border,” reads the report.

The border restrictions have also been lifted for foreign citizens and stateless persons coming from Mongolia to Russia.

Russia has resumed flights with Mongolia from Dec. 1, 2021, and with Kazakhstan from Sept. 21, 2020.