Kazakhstan, China Commend Bilateral Cooperation, Mark 30 Years of Diplomatic Relations

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and China during his April 25 meeting with the Chinese Minister of Defense and Member of the State Council Wei Fenghe, who was in Kazakhstan on an official visit, reports the Akords press service.

During their meeting, Tokayev and Wei Fenghe discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation in peacekeeping and military-technical spheres. Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand the geography of participation of Kazakh officers in United Nations peacekeeping operations.

China is also ready to continue developing ties in this area, said the Chinese minister, noting the important role of the large-scale reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at improving the capacity of the Armed Forces and strengthening the country’s defensive capabilities.

This year, Kazakhstan and China mark 30 years of diplomatic relations.

“Thirty years ago we started literally from nothing, and now we are strategic partners. We have achieved excellent results in economic cooperation. Kazakhstan and China are close partners on the world stage, primarily within the United Nations and other international organizations. So I am quite satisfied with the current level of development of relations between our countries, but at the same time I believe that this cooperation should develop progressively, not stand still and achieve new results,” said President Tokayev.

He also commended the progress by which agreements were being reached and implemented during his state visit to Beijing in September 2019 and his working visit to China in February this year. And the declaration of a long-term strategic partnership between the two countries is the key benchmark in this work.

Tokayev also expressed high hopes for the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan scheduled for September 2022, which, according to him, will boost the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations.