Kazakh President Signs Decree on Debureaucratization of Activities of State Apparatus

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the debureaucratization of the activities of state apparatus, the Akorda Press reported on April 14.

“The decree will accelerate decision-making in the state apparatus, increase the independence and personal responsibility of the heads of state bodies, and optimize document workflow and reporting,” reads the document.

State bodies will be entitled to use more flexible procedures for adopting regulatory legal acts.

The time scale for rule-making and budgetary processes will be reduced by half.

Digital transformation will simplify the decision-making process removing unnecessary administrative procedures among other things. The state apparatus will be responsible for the end result of the implementation of political and economic reforms.

The government and the Presidential administration are authorized to review and optimize the decision-making and administrative processes.

Earlier this month, Tokayev signed a decree on hosting regular meetings of the heads of central representative bodies with the population. Both decrees are designed to continue the course of Kazakhstan’s major reshuffles and reforms in key government bodies to meet regional and global challenges.