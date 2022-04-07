Kazakh Chess Player Bibisara Assaubayeva Entered Into Guinness World Records

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s prominent chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva has entered the Guinness World Records book as the youngest world champion among women in blitz, reported Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KCF).

Born in 2004, she won the 2021 Women’s Blitz Championship, which kicked off on Dec. 25-30 in Warsaw.

According to the KCF, Assaubayeva is the first Kazakh chess player to be listed in the book for achievements in chess playing.

“Of course, this record is the result of huge work and a great motivation for the younger generation. We wish her to reach incredible peaks in further sports competitions and meet all of her goals,” reads the release.

Assaubayeva is a six-time world champion in chess and holds the International FIDE Master and Woman Grand Master titles.