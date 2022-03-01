Qatar Airways Increases Air Travel to Kazakhstan, Flights to Egypt Expand

NUR-SULTAN – Qatar Airways plans to increase flights between the cities of Doha and Almaty starting March 8, reported the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee.

The flights will be operated three times a week from March 8 and four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from March 19 on A-320 aircraft.

It also reported that Kazakhstan’s national carriers Air Astana, Fly Arystan and SCAT plan to resume flights to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk and Kostanai in the beginning of March.

Overall, 257 unscheduled flights were operated through Kazakhstan’s airspace over the past 24 hours as a range of countries shut down their air space in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the KazAeroNavigatsia national company, the air traffic control system is fully operational and is able to withstand these loads, while the company’s flight dispatchers staff expressed readiness for the workload increase.

To provide stable air traffic, authorities plan to open additional sectors, tighten shifts on duty, provide direct and alternative routes and simplify flight permits issuance for aircraft landing in Kazakhstan, among other measures.

Recently, it was reported that air flights to and from and inside Kazakhstan have been gradually returning to normal after a disruption caused by the January riots. The flow of tourists has been increasing.