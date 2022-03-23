Kazakhstan’s AI-Powered Medical Software Company to Participate In Bayer’s Growth Acceleration Program

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Cerebra AI-powered software for early stroke detection and faster and more accurate treatment has been included in the world’s leading MedTech projects and invited to participate in the growth acceleration program by Bayer AG. Bayer AG is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, and the announcement was on Cerebra’s official Facebook account.

Cerebra is artificial intelligence software that is designed for fast stroke diagnosis, which takes only 10 minutes. It helps doctors diagnose the disease more accurately and provides an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access. According to project founder Doszhan Zhussupov, this invitation means the acknowledgment of the work done by the team.

“We were among four winners chosen by Bayer. The next step is a three-month accelerator from Bayer, where we get the opportunity to sign a contract with the corporation. We will be assisted in scaling on the global marketplace and international expertise, in launching pilot products, and in cooperation with Bayer’s partners and customers. The accelerator finalists will be invited to the head office of R&D Bayer in Berlin,” he said.

Founded in 1863, Bayer AG is a German life science company with three divisions – pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and crop science. It is well known for the mass-distribution of acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) or aspirin.

Zhussupov said the Cerebra team can now be eligible to receive financial support from the corporation.

Being a participant of Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups, the company won the EY (Entrepreneur of the Year) Entrepreneur 2021 competition in the Innovation startup category in February. In January, it was also included in the list of the world’s ten most innovative projects in the field of medical artificial intelligence, according to the Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge.