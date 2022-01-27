Kazakhstan’s AI-Powered Medical Software Enters World’s Ten Most Innovative MedTech Startups

NUR-SULTAN – Cerebra, Kazakhstan’s AI-powered software for early stroke detection and faster and more accurate treatment, has been included in the list of the world’s ten most innovative projects in the field of medical artificial intelligence, according to Medtronic APAC Innovation Challenge. This is a platform for startups and businesses run by Medtronic, a Florida-based company in healthcare technology, which is aimed at advancing innovative ideas in therapeutics and digital health, as well as introducing artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning in the field.

Cerebra is artificial intelligence software that is designed for fast stroke diagnosis and minimization of human factors while providing an internal ecosystem for data exchange and any-time remote platform access.

While stroke remains one the leading causes of death in Kazakhstan with nearly 80 percent of patients suffering severe complications, Cerebra helps detect cytotoxic edema on a CT scan, often hidden from the human eye.

The project, which is a participant of Astana Hub international technopark of IT startups, currently works in test mode in 17 stroke centers across Kazakhstan.

“There are only a few large companies in the world that do stroke diagnostics. Despite the clear advantages of competitors from Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States in terms of finance, human power, and the amount of medical data to train AI, our team is very motivated by what we can do for people. In developed countries, mortality from stroke has been minimized, and in our country, stroke remains one of the first causes of death. To scale the project abroad, we need to show good results in Kazakhstan, and for this, we need the support of the state,” said project founder Doszhan Zhusaupov.

At the early stage, the startup attracted investments from Quest Ventures Singapore Venture Fund and also won a $50,000 grant for the first place in Build Your Own Business competition from the Saby Foundation in 2020.