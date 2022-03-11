Kazakhstan Provides Humanitarian Aid to Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan dispatched 1,000 tons of wheat seeds to Kyrgyzstan as part of the humanitarian assistance program, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 10.

Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Dzhanybekov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for providing seeds designed to improve the quality and productivity of the farmers’ products.

“High quality seeds of wheat from Kazakhstan will improve the quality of local seeds. The seeds of the Karabalykskaya 20 variety are recognized as the first-class seeds with humidity of no more than 14 percent, germination of no less than 95 percent, varietal purity of no less than 99.7 percent. Seeds are weed-free,” Dzhanybekov said during the ceremony of handing over the humanitarian cargo at the Bishkek-1 railway station.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybaev noted that this assistance was initiated by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, Kazakhstan provided 5,000 tons of flour in May 2020 and 10,000 tons of flour in May 2021 to Kyrgyzstan.

“Kazakhs and Kyrgyz are fraternal peoples. I believe that the cooperation between the two peoples will continue to grow stronger,” said the Kazakh ambassador.