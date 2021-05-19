Humanitarian Aid from Kazakhstan Arrives in Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN – The first batch of humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrived on May 18 in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The humanitarian aid consisting of 4,500 tons of flour was delivered in compliance with the sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Resources Azamat Mukashev noted that the Kyrgyz government appreciates the assistance provided by Kazakhstan and expressed deep gratitude for the support.

On May 6, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his government to provide humanitarian assistance to the Kyrgyz people on behalf of the Kazakh people “guided by the principles of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership.”

According to the press service, Kazakhstan dispatched 400 sets of mobile medical ventilators for intensive care units and two million medical masks produced at the Kazakh enterprises and 5,000 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan in 2020.