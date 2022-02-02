Lufthansa Plans to Resume Flights to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Germany’s Lufthansa airline plans to resume flights to Kazakhstan between the cities of Frankfurt, Nur-Sultan and Almaty from Feb. 7, reported the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The airline will operate flights from Frankfurt to Almaty on Mondays and Thursdays, and from Almaty to Frankfurt on Tuesdays and Fridays on A330 aircraft.

Previously, Lufthansa suspended flights to/from Kazakhstan after unrest erupted in the country at the beginning of January.

As of Jan. 26, Kazakhstan has resumed air travel with 25 countries with a frequency of 257 flights per week. The list of countries includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, UK, Hungary, Vietnam, Germany, Georgia, India, Qatar, Kuwait, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Netherlands, UAE, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Sri Lanka.

On Feb.18 direct flights will open between Baku (Azerbaijan) and Aktau.

As air traffic has recovered, the Kazakh Tourism National Company informed travelers about the stable and safe situation within the country.

“All tourism and hospitality facilities, including hotels, resorts, and restaurants function as usual. Railway traffic has been fully restored. All passenger trains run on schedule and roads are open. Domestic and international flights have been resumed. All international airports of the country are operating normally, including Almaty International Airport. To date, 76 international flights are being operated,” reads the release published on the website of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), which provides information about tourism and travel development in the Asian region.

Recently, the government signed a decree on visa-free entry for 54 countries. Foreign citizens can visit Kazakhstan without a visa, but with an entry permit from the Interdepartmental Government Commission working to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and a negative COVID-19 PCR test.