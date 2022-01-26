Kazakhstan Resumes Air Travel With 25 Countries

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has resumed air travel with 25 countries with a frequency of 257 flights per week, reports the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The list of countries includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, UK, Hungary, Vietnam, Germany, Georgia, India, Qatar, Kuwait, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Netherlands, UAE, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Sri Lanka.

“International flights to Kazakhstan have been almost completely resumed. Domestic and foreign airlines regularly operate flights to/from Kazakhstan in accordance with schedules published on official websites,” reads the release.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, Qatar Airways and Air Arabia resumed flights to Kazakhstan on Jan. 21.

Qatar Airways started to operate flights between the cities of Doha and Almaty twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays on A-320 aircraft.

Air Arabia resumed flights between the cities of Sharjah and Almaty three times per week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on А-320/А-321 aircraft.

As for travel around the country, local airlines operate 605 regular flights on 57 routes.