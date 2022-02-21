Kazakhstan’s Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai Welcomes Millionth Visitor

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai World Exhibition welcomed its millionth visitor – a 38-year-old Dubai resident Mahmud Al Burai on Feb. 20, reports the press service of the QazExpoCongress company.

Al Burai received a gift certificate for a free tour across two Kazakh cities – Turkistan and Almaty for two people.

As he said, he has never been to Kazakhstan, and would be glad to visit it.

“My friends recommended me to visit the national pavilion of Kazakhstan as it is one of the best among others. I have never been to this country, and I was deeply impressed. I particularly liked an acrobatic performance with the robotic hand, it was very emotional and spectacular, while the national orchestra in front of the pavilion hit me with a performance of extraordinary music,” he noted.

The three-storey national pavilion, which opened on Oct. 1, is visited daily by 8,000 people.

Most people are amazed by the World Painting art project, which recently entered the Guinness World Records book for the largest number of people who have left their mark on the painting.

Overall, 13.5 million people have visited the international exhibition in Dubai.