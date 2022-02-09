Kazakhstan Eases Coronavirus Travel Rules to Boost Economic Activity

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has begun relaxing temporary travel restrictions to boost economic activity, develop domestic tourism and improve the investment climate, said Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov at a February 7 meeting of the interdepartmental commission.

The interdepartmental commission removed temporary restrictions for Kazakh citizens who travel to foreign countries, foreign citizens (from countries with a visa-free regime), who travel to Kazakhstan, transit passengers and passengers who arrive on regular, non-scheduled charter flights. It is recommended to familiarize yourself with the visa requirements before arriving in Kazakhstan.

Kazakh citizens can travel abroad by land once every 15 days.

A negative COVID-19 PCR test result valid for 72 hours (regardless of vaccination) is mandatory upon arrival from abroad. A test is not required for children under five if the accompanying person has a negative test result.

It is reported that children will return to schools starting Feb. 14. Schools with up to 600 students have already returned to offline learning since January. Other schools have been open for children from 1 to 4 grades. Children from 5 to 11 grades study in a mixed format.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, as of Feb. 9, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanai, Pavlodar and the North Kazakhstan regions are in the red zone.

The Almaty, Aktobe and Atyrau regions are in the yellow zone. Shymkent city, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkistan regions are in the green zone.

The vaccination and revaccination campaigns continue statewide. Some 9.9 million people received the first dose of vaccine and 8.8 million people received the second dose. Some 9.1 million people have been revaccinated.

The Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of Nur-Sultan reminded people about the tense situation with COVID-19. The officials recommend people to get vaccinated or re-vaccinated to prevent the transmission of the virus and stop the pandemic.

A total of 83,067 cases have been registered in the capital from the beginning of January to Feb. 7, which is a record monthly figure since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak.

Kazakhstan removed strict quarantine measures for businesses in late January. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to review restrictions considering the concerns of the small and medium-sized businesses at the meeting with business executives in the capital.

Entertainment and sports events, weddings, anniversaries, exhibitions, forums are held without restrictions for visitors with green status in the Ashyq system. The sports centers, health, religious and entertainment facilities, shopping malls, retail chains, casinos, nightclubs, and karaoke are open for visitors with green status.

Hotels, airports, railway stations, river and sea ports, bus stations, public service centers (known as TsONs), Kazpost offices, banks, schools, universities, beauty and SPA centers are open for all visitors with both green and blue status in the Ashyq system.