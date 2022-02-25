Kazakhstan Continues Major Reshuffles and Reforms in Law Enforcement Agencies

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed Yerlan Turgumbaev, the Minister of Internal Affairs and appointed Marat Akhmetzhanov as the new minister, the Akorda reported on Feb. 25.

Turgumbaev will now serve as an Advisor to the President.

Akhmetzhanov previously served as the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency. He began his career in 1990 at the Prosecutor’s Office in Temirtau. Later, he held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice. He worked as the Deputy Prosecutor General in 2016-2021.

Olzhas Bektenov has been appointed the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency. Bektenov was the chief specialist of the Department of Justice in Almaty, an expert in the legal department of the Prime Minister’s Office and worked in the President’s Administration. He was the head of the department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau in the Kazakh capital, Deputy Akim (Governor) of the Akmola region, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption. Since 2019, he has been the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

On this day, Tokayev also appointed Gizat Nurdauletov, who served as the Prosecutor General, the Aide to the President – Secretary of the Security Council. Nurdauletov served as head of the Prosecutor General’s Office since March 2019. He also worked as the First Deputy Prosecutor General, and in the National Security Committee.

Tokayev appointed Asset Issekeshev as the Aide to the President and dismissed from the post of Assistant to the President – Secretary of the Security Council. Issekeshev served as the Minister of Industry and Trade, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Minister for Investments and Development. He was also the Mayor of Kazakh capital in 2016-2018. He worked on the Security Council from January 2020.

Ulan Baizhanov was appointed the Deputy Prosecutor General on Feb. 24. He was an independent director of Zerde National Infocommunication Holding from 2021. He worked as the Chief of Staff of the Prosecutor General, Special Representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office in European countries and international organizations.

In connection with the tragic events in January, the President announced strategic plans to restructure the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, national security agencies, and intelligence services at the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower house of Parliament, on Jan. 11.

Since January 2022, the Presidential administration also underwent changes as well as the Political Council of Kazakhstan’s ruling party Nur Otan.