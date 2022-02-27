Astana Ballet to Stage Gala Concerts and Ballet Performances in March

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Ballet will stage several performances including two gala concerts and a ballet adaptation of the “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu” epic poem starting from March 4 to March 26, reports the theater’s press service.

The first gala concert will present the masterpieces of the world ballet classics and neoclassical and modern choreography featuring the premiere of Pas d’action (dramatic scene) from “La Bayadère” four-acts ballet by French choreographer Marius Petipa to the music of Ludwig Minkus on March 4-5.

Performing on such a beautiful and expressive scene, staged by Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Mayra Kadyrova for the first time, the theater’s artists intend to demonstrate their refined technique and performing and acting skills.

Following this, a ballet adaptation of “Kozy-Korpesh and Bayan-Sulu,” a legendary love poem staged by prominent Russian choreographer Georgy Kovtun to the music of Kazakh composer Aktoty Raimkulova will take place on March 18-19.

The performance, which successfully premiered last summer, perfectly combines spectacular scenography, classical, folk and modern dance with vivid musical characteristics.

As Kovtun said, the theme of evil was first outlined very ambiguously in his ballet. “Evil is usually very easy to showcase on stage, it is bright and can be painted with large strokes, with one paint. And it always turns out to be a strong and memorable character. It’s not so straightforward in this situation. And I think the audience will empathize with evil represented as a young wolf.”

The series of performances will be closed by the “Heritage of the Great Steppe” gala concert staged by Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigul Tati and Mukaram Avakhri on March 25-26.

The Hassak ethno-folklore ensemble consists of laureates of state and international contests who will perform choreographic miniatures of Kazakh folk dance as a part of the gala concert.